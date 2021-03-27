iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22.

