iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

