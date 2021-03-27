Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 131,336 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,222,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $80,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS opened at $69.07 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $4,488,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $702,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,372 shares of company stock worth $86,265,637 in the last ninety days.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

