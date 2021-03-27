Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $81.82 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $81,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.01 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

