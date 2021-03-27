Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 66,885 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,885 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cubic worth $78,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 47.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

CUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of CUB opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $76.10.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

