Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 842.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.94. 13,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,759. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

