Jed A. Plafker Sells 20,782 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BEN opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
