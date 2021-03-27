Jed A. Plafker Sells 20,782 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BEN opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

