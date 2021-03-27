Jefferies Group LLC Has $335,000 Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after purchasing an additional 201,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,120,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 573,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. QIAGEN has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

