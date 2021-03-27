Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Rollins by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

