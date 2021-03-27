Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.76 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

