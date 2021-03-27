Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.56 and a 12 month high of $189.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

