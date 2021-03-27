John Abernethy Purchases 15,518 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy bought 15,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,671.36 ($9,765.26).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Abernethy purchased 68,964 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$59,998.68 ($42,856.20).

On Monday, March 8th, John Abernethy bought 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,880.00 ($6,342.86).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, John Abernethy bought 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

On Friday, February 19th, John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43).

On Wednesday, February 17th, John Abernethy acquired 70,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00).

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Abernethy acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -312.50%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.