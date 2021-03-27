Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Acquires £49,920 in Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) insider Jock Fyfe Lennox acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($65,220.80).

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £684.15 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. Johnson Service Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.56 ($2.24).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

