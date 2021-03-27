Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Kajima has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

