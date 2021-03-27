KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price raised by Truist from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. KBR has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

