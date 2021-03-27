Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €13.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TKA. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.25 ($13.24).

TKA stock opened at €10.92 ($12.85) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.51.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

