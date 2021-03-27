Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLAPF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glanbia has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $$14.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

