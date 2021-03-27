Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in March

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74. Kerry Group has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

KRYAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

