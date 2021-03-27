Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.39

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.39 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 91.85 ($1.20). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 90.25 ($1.18), with a volume of 430,815 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £146.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

