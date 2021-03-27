Kin (KIN) Trading Up 39.1% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $333.83 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00058528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00231736 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00033542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.98 or 0.00862460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007463 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

