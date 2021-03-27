Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at about $3,268,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.