Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 1,401.0% in March

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a growth of 1,401.0% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

