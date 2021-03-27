Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 1,401.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a growth of 1,401.0% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit