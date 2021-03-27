Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $35.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. 405,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,701. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.