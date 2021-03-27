Kuverit Price Reaches $0.0003 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Kuverit has traded up 113.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $720,058.15 and $43.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00614952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,391,322 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.