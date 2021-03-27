Kyber Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $92.55 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Kyber Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00004490 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $516.95 million and approximately $92.55 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00622310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023055 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Coin Trading

