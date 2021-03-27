LHT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $117,744.31 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005495 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013475 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.