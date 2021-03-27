Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Cut by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,613 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 3.2% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $79,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

LBTYA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 917,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,232. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.