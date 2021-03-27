Lightstreams (PHT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,360.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $572,487.56 and $2,360.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00617605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023000 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.