LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $31,555.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.00628514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023432 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,024,683,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,586,419 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

