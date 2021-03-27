Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Up 1,272.8% in March

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,400 shares, an increase of 1,272.8% from the February 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 6,049,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,249. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lion Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Lion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

