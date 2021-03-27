Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Up 1,272.8% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,400 shares, an increase of 1,272.8% from the February 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 6,049,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,249. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lion Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Lion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit