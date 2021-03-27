LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $476.91 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.36 and a 200 day moving average of $520.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

