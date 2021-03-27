LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JLL stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $186.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

