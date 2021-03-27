Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Purchases £14,997.80 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Jeff Woyda acquired 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £14,997.80 ($19,594.72).

Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 634.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 596.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.65 million and a P/E ratio of 58.61. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 455 ($5.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

