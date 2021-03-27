Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Purchases £14,997.80 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Jeff Woyda acquired 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £14,997.80 ($19,594.72).

Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 634.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 596.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.65 million and a P/E ratio of 58.61. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 455 ($5.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($9.15).

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lok`nStore Group (LON:LOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit