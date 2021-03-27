Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LMRMF stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,466. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

