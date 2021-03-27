London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 27,212 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

