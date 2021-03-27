London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 4,318 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.02. 17,629,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. The stock has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.53 and its 200 day moving average is $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

