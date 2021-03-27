Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) versus Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allison Transmission and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 16.00% 46.60% 7.57% Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allison Transmission and Luminar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.69 $604.00 million $4.86 8.36 Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allison Transmission and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 1 4 2 1 2.38 Luminar Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Allison Transmission presently has a consensus target price of $44.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.70%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.