Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$34.28 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.