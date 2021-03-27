Lynne Marie Laube Sells 4,278 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $289,278.36.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cardlytics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardlytics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cardlytics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,560,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.