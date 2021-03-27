M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,817 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 5.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $25,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,381,001 shares of company stock worth $81,594,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

SCHW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

