M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 47,655 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47,655 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of FB traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,629,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

