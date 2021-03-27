Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

MMP opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

