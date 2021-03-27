Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. Mannatech has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.
