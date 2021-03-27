Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. Mannatech has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

