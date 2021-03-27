Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

MPFRF stock remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

