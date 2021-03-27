Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

MAPGF opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

