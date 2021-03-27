Mariner LLC Has $24.71 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,291 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,448,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

