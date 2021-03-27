Mariner LLC Has $28.14 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $683.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $671.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $721.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.90 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

