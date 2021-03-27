Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $159.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from continuous focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and loyalty program. Also, the company is witnessing improvement in occupancy and new bookings in Mainland China. Additionally, businesses are picking up. Moving ahead, the company plans to strengthen presence outside the United States, especially in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has not provided earnings and RevPAR guidance for 2021. It has also suspended its share repurchase and dividend payments until further notice. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.44. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

