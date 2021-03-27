MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 166.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,562 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

