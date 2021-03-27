MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $71,629.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00058353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00235055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.39 or 0.00875519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00074748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00031363 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,328,238 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

